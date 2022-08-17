Manchin receives the pen after Biden signs the inflation act.

The largest climate bill in American history, totaling $430 billion, was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday. It is intended to reduce domestic greenhouse gas emissions as well as high inflation and the cost of prescription drugs.

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, whose support was essential to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act along party lines after he blockedaded much larger measures pushed by the White House, joined Biden at a White House event.

Joe, there was never any question, Biden said of Manchin. Later, Biden gave Manchin the pen he had used to sign the bill.

Manchin referred to the proposal as a ‘balanced bill.’

Biden attacked Republicans during the signing. Democrats plan to launch ad campaigns for the inflation act in November’s congressional midterm elections in an effort to build on their recent legislative successes.

According to Biden, ‘Democrats stood with the American people in this historic moment, while every single Republican stood with the special interests.’ Each and every Republican member of Congress voted against this legislation.