Massaging with this oil will help prevent heart diseases

Mustard oil is used to cure cold, cough and other such issues. The oil can also prevent heart troubles too. It helps digestion, helps in the regulation of circulatory and excretory systems.

Mustard oil is used for cooking, making pickles and for massaging body. A comforting massage calms not only the body but also the mind. A good massage helps in boosting blood circulation and provides a variety of other health benefits. It has a holistic healing effect.

A good massage with mustard oil improves blood circulation, thereby keeping joint and muscle pain away during cold weather conditions. It is rich in anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants, cleanses the skin by opening the pores, removes toxins by stimulating the sweat glands.