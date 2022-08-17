Mivi launches new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India: Details

Mumbai: Indian electronics brand specialized in speakers, headphones, Bluetooth earphones, wireless earbuds, cables, chargers, Mivi launched its new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones named ‘Mivi DuoPods’. The new TWS earphones are offered at an introductory price of Rs. 999 on Flipkart. , The regular pricing for the earbuds is yet to be announced. The earphones are offered in Black, Blue, Pink, and White colours.

The newly launched Mivi DuoPods F50 TWS earphones feature 13 mm electro-dynamic bass drivers. They support Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity and are said to have a wireless range of up to 10 metres. They are compatible with AAC and SBC audio codecs. These earbuds have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz.

The new device will give up to 8.5 hours of playtime. They are also claimed to provide a total of up to 50 hours of playtime with the charging case.The charging case and the earbuds take up to an hour to get fully charged.