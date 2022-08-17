Morrison, the Australian prime minister, claims he took five positions because he was ‘steering the ship.’

Former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison claimed on Wednesday that he made the decision to be covertly sworn into five important ministries during the pandemic because he believed he alone bore the responsibility for the country.

After the Liberal Party’s general election loss in May, Morrison resigned as its leader. He addressed a press conference to respond to a barrage of criticism from his own party and the Labor administration over the unprecedented action.

Morrison allegedly attacked the Westminster system of government by secretly appointing himself to five portfolios between 2020 and 2021, including home affairs, treasury, health, finance, and resources, according to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Prior to this week’s revelations, three of the ministers claimed they were unaware Morrison shared authority over their respective ministries.

In 2020, when the pandemic struck Australia, Morrison recalled, ‘I was steering the ship in the middle of the tempest.’

Only I, as prime minister, could truly comprehend the magnitude of the responsibility resting solely on my shoulders.

Morrison claimed he didn’t ‘take over’ the ministries and that, aside from one instance when he rejected a project involving resources, no ministers were interfered with.

Because he would only use the powers in an emergency, he claimed he did not inform the ministers.