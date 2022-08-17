Musk claims he is buying English soccer team Manchester United Plc.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, said on Tuesday that he was buying English soccer team Manchester United Plc in a tweet.

Musk is renowned for being eccentric and for posting clever tweets. It was not immediately clear if he intended to proceed with a proposal to buy Manchester United, one of the most recognisable names in soccer, which is now dealing with on-field issues and fervent fan demands for a change in ownership.

Musk tweeted, ‘I’m buying Manchester United ur (sic) welcome.’ The team’s primary Twitter account has more than 32 million followers, and Musk’s tweet received 220,000 likes in just two hours. The team is situated in northern England.

The public’s response to Musk’s post is ambivalent. A user posted, ‘Stop wasting money on products that are already available. Those are Honeywell’s strategies. If you can, try an alternative approach.’

Another user tweets sarcastic remarks about Musk.

‘Are you purchasing it or is Twitter purchasing it?

Is it subject to Man United disclosing the number of plastic fans they have?’

Fans of FC Barcelona also join the bandwagon. ‘What a horrible investment, Man U is a farce if we are being honest, purchase Barcelona it’s a real club,’ tweets one person.