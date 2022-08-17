Next week, the former president of Sri Lanka will return, says local media

According to a former ambassador, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the former president of Sri Lanka, who fled the country in July amid widespread protests, will return to the country next week.

According to Newsfirst, Rajapaksa’s relative Udayanga Weeratunga, a former Sri Lankan ambassador to Russia, has announced his arrival in Sri Lanka on August 24.

After fleeing Sri Lanka on a military plane to the Maldives and then spending weeks in Singapore, Rajapaksa, the first president of Sri Lanka to resign mid-term, is currently seeking refuge in Thailand.

As a result of public outrage over his government’s handling of Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis since its 1948 separation from Britain, he resigned from office not long after arriving in Singapore.

Since leaving Sri Lanka, Rajapaksa has not made any public appearances or statements. He and Weeratunga were not immediately reachable by Reuters.

An inquiry for comment was not immediately answered by the office of Rajapaksa’s successor, Ranil Wickremesinghe, who suggested last month that the former leader avoid travelling back to Sri Lanka soon.