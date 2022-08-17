‘No pain, no Spain’: Nayanthara-Vignesh Barca trip pics go viral | See post

South Indian Superstar Nayanthara along with her husband Vignesh Shivan, is currently enjoying their holidays in Barcelona, a beautiful city in Spain. On Tuesday, Vignesh shared some romantic pics from the trip, which have now gone viral on social media paltforms.

In the pics, the newlywed couple was seen posing for some romantic clicks in filmy style. Interestingly, the pics also captured the beauty of the city. Sharing the pics, Vignesh also penned a note on his love for travelling. ‘No Pain … No Spain ?? #WorkHard #Travel and again get ready to #WorkHard to travel again’, the filmmaker penned. ‘This vacay feels much needed after soooo much of continuous work amidst the pandemic! It feels sooo different to be out in another country after a long time !! And it’s refreshing and rejuvenating maxxxxxx !!! Saving a good sum of my money only for travelling , eating and listening to music around the globe !’, Vignesh added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Nayanthara and Vignesh landed in Barcelona on August 12. Vignesh has been treating his Instagram followers with pics of the best moments in the trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

The couple celebrated India’s 76th Independence Day in this foreign land and shared some beautiful pics. In the pics and videos, the star couple was seen displaying India’s national flag in a public place in Spain.