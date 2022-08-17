Reliance Jio to launch 5G phone in India soon: Expected price and specifications

Mumbai: Leading telecom and internet service provider in the country, Reliance Jio will soon launch new 5G smartphone in India. Earlier the company updated that it is developing the smartphone but did not reveal further details.

As per reports, the new Jio Phone 5G will cost around Rs 10,000. Last year, it released Jio Phone 4G with a price tag of Rs 6,499. The phone is expected to have a 6.5-inch HD display.

As per reports, the handset may have up to 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It may a equip a dual camera system with a 13 MP primary sensor. It is said that the Jio Phone 5G will be having the same Pragati OS, which is a bespoke version of android.