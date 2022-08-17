Sinkhole in Chile may have been created by humans.

After a large sinkhole inexplicably appeared this month close to Chile’s capital city of Santiago, the country found itself in the spotlight throughout the world. The sinkhole continued to grow over the following few days, eventually reaching a depth of 200 metres, large enough to engulf the Statue of Unity, which is 198 metres tall.

Authorities believe the mysterious structure may have been caused by extensive mining in the area, despite the fact that they are still unaware of its specific causes following an initial inspection. The hole lies close to Tierra Amarilla, a mining centre of the nation where Chile, the greatest copper producer in the world and the source of 25% of the world’s supply, is situated.

The Canadian corporation was over-extracting material, according to the National Geology and Mining Service, which has been looking into the structure. This could have resulted to a spike in outcropping waters that haven’t been appropriately regulated.

According to Reuters, the government would seek to impose severe sanctions on individuals responsible for the sinkhole due to the overexploitation of the neighbouring resource, as stated by Mining Minister Marcela Hernando.