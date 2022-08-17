Six members of a family found dead inside their house in Jammu

Jammu: Six members of a family were found dead at their home in Sidhra area of Jammu, police said. Police officials said that the bodies of two females and four males were recovered from a house in the Sidhra locality of Jammu city.

“Six members of a family were found dead at their residence in Sidhra area of Jammu, more details awaited’, the Jammu and Kashmir police said. The bodies have been shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu. While the exact cause of their death was being investigated, the police said that the bodies recovered from the Sidhra locality of Jammu city were found in a semi-decomposed condition.

‘All the deceased belong to Kashmir and their families have been intimated. An SIT is likely to be constituted to investigate the case’, police said. A doctor at the medical college told some reporters that all these dead bodies had a drip line attached to them adding that what caused their death would be known after the post-mortem. Police said the post-mortem would be conducted after the family members of the deceased reached Jammu.

Earlier on Tuesday, one Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead and his brother was injured after terrorists shot at them at an apple orchard in Chotipora area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar Bhat. His brother Pintu has sustained injuries. Security force personnel have been deployed in the area after the incident.