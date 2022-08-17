Stock Market: Equity indices end at a 4-month high

Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices touched a 4-month high on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex crossed 60,000 mark and NSE Nifty crossed 17,900 mark.

BSE Sensex ended at 60,260.13, higher by 417.92 points or 0.70%. NSE Nifty gained 119 points or 0.67% to settle at 17,944.30. The gains in the PSU bank, power and Information Technology stocks supported the equity indices. About 1941 shares have advanced, 1401 shares declined, and 119 shares remained unchanged.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finserv,Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Life , Tech Mahindra and NTPC. Top losers in the market were Mahindra & Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Motors, Cipla and UltraTech Cement.