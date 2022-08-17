The largest convoy of ships to load in Ukraine since grain export agreement

The largest convoy to date under a U.N.-brokered grain export agreement is anticipated to arrive in Ukraine’s Chornomorsk Black Sea port on five ships on Wednesday for loading with more than 70,000 tonnes of agricultural products.

Wheat, corn, and sunflower oil will be among the additional cargoes, according to a statement from the Ukrainian sea ports administration.

Ukraine was able to restart exports from its Black Sea ports in early August as a result of the framework agreement mediated by Turkey and the UN, which had been put on hold for five months due to Russia’s invasion on February 24.

In the 17 days of the grain corridor operation under the Initiative for the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs, the sea ports authorities reported that 24 ships carrying food had already departed Ukrainian ports.

The biggest number of vessels to approach the port of Chornomorsk during the operation of the ‘grain corridor’ is expected to arrive today, according to the statement.

Before the Russian invasion shut Ukrainian ports, Ukraine used to export 5 to 6 million tonnes of agricultural products each month via sea.