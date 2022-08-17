Trump’s opponent Liz Cheney plans to run for president of the United States.

After losing to a Trump-backed primary opponent in Wyoming on Tuesday, U.S. Republican Representative Liz Cheney vowed to do all in her power to prevent Donald Trump from winning the White House and said she would determine in the coming months whether to run for president herself.

But another Republican who has resisted the former president, Senator Lisa Murkowski, overcame a challenge in Alaska. In the Nov. 8 congressional election, she was matched up with Trump’s endorsed rival Kelly Tshibaka because both made it out of the state’s nonpartisan primary.

A major triumph for the former president in his campaign to unseat Republicans who supported his impeachment after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol building last year is Cheney’s defeat by Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman.

Cheney, a ferocious opponent of Trump who has been actively involved in the congressional inquiry into the assault on the Capitol on January 6, said she was not prepared to ‘go along with President Trump’s deception about the 2020 election’ in order to win a primary.

‘It would have compelled me to support his continued efforts to undermine our republic’s founding principles and our democratic system. I couldn’t and wouldn’t go down that road ‘She told her followers.

On Wednesday, Cheney said she was considering running for president and that she ‘would be doing everything it takes to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office.’