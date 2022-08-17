What exactly is ‘Mad Honey’ and is it okay to eat it?

Due to its hallucinogenic qualities, this honey is also known as ‘Mad Honey’ and has been grown for millennia by beekeepers in the Himalayas and the Black Sea region. One who consumes this kind of rhododendron honey may have psychedelic effects.

This honey is frequently referred to as ‘bitter honey’ because of its bitter, harsh flavour. A chemical called grayanotoxin, which is present in rhododendron bushes, is present in this honey.

Anyone who consumes this honey may experience hallucinations, intoxication, and dizziness as a result of its aftereffects. The consequences of ‘Mad Honey’ go beyond only these; it can temporarily paralyse you.

You’ll be amazed to learn that it has various advantages, just like other honey.

This honey has several helpful characteristics for living things, including anti-diabetic, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, analgesic, antibacterial, cytotoxic, and insecticidal.

According to a study in the journal RSC Advances, ‘Mad Honey’ has long been used as a remedy for high blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, and gastrointestinal illnesses such peptic ulcer disease, dyspepsia, and gastritis. Mad honey has the highest amount of antioxidant activity among other varieties of honey and can thus be very healthful, according to a different study that was identified and published in the journal Talanta.