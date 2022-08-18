According to a study, covid increases the risk of dementia, chronic brain fog, and other neuropsychiatric disorders.

According to a recent study, among the many concerning effects of COVID-19 are neurological and mental problems. Six months after contracting the Covid virus, one in three individuals developed mood disorders, strokes, or dementia, according to research from Oxford University published last year.

A fresh, longer-term review of 1.25 million Covid patient records has just been made public by the researchers. Children’s data and a number of new variants are included in the study, which calls itself the largest of its kind.

The risk of developing neurological and mental health conditions such as psychosis, dementia, brain fog, and seizures remains high till after two years of the infection, in comparison to other respiratory infections, the report by the University of Oxford and the National Institute for Health and Care Research Oxford Health Biomedical Research Centre, published Wednesday in the Lancet Psychiatry said.

While anxiety and despair are more likely to surface quickly after a COVID-19 diagnosis, they are likely to subside after the first two months, much as how the effects of viruses like the flu subside.

Regarding the study’s shortcomings, the researchers advised that because asymptomatic and self-diagnosed cases are typically not documented, the study may not accurately reflect those situations. Additionally, it did not consider the severity or duration of the post-COVID-19 symptoms.