Amid tussle with Kerala Govt, Governor withholds Milma bill

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid ongoing tussle between Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan Government, the Kerala Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 has been withheld. The bill had been passed in the Kerala Assembly and was forwarded for Governor’s assent. However, Khan withheld the bill.

This comes despite Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J Chinchu Rani’s face to face explanation over the matter. According to Khan, the amendment is against the idea and principles of democracy. The state government has pushed the move to appoint an administrator or administrative representative in local milk cooperative societies who will have voting rights. It gives the administrator or administrative representative the power to vote in the committee election.

Meanwhile, Opposition and critics alleged that the move is to have a free ride and rule the dairy cooperatives, including Milma, using state’s administrative mechanism. Reiterating the same, Khan pointed out that giving voting right to a person who is not a representative of dairy farmers is undemocratic. Chinchu Rani argued that the provision for giving voting rights to administrator was already in place. It is based on that rationale administrative representative is given voting right, she said. However, Khan argued how voting right can be assigned as responsibility.