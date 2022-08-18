Approximately 26 people, including a mother and daughter, died in wildfires in northern Algeria.

The forest fires raging in northern Algeria have claimed at least 26 lives and injured a number of others. According to Kamel Beldjoud, the interior minister of the nation, at least 24 people perished in El Tarf, which is close to the Tunisian border, while a mother and daughter were killed in Setif. With 16 active fires, El Tarf is reportedly the worst-hit region in the nation.

In several provinces, some 350 residents have been evacuated. Every year, wildfires in northern Algeria cause many fatalities. 90 individuals perished in the nation’s wildfires the previous year.

This summer’s nationwide wildfires have resulted in a total of 30 fatalities. Firefighters and helicopters are still trying to contain several blazes threatening residents in provinces in the east of the country.

Notably, wildfires have struck havoc this summer all across the world, particularly in Europe. On Wednesday, four Spanish firefighters were battling a wildfire in the eastern Valencia region to keep flames from spreading to a village in the municipality of Bejis when a wall of flame fueled by strong winds swept down on them.

According to tweets from the local emergency services, three firefighters were hurt by the flames, and numerous nearby towns had to be evacuated. At least 10 passengers on a train who attempted to evacuate in fear after spotting the flames so close to the train were hurt by the same fire on Tuesday.