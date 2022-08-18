Delhi High Court issues FIR in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain

The Delhi High Court has given the police three months to conclude their probe after directing them to file a FIR in a 2018 rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain. According to the Delhi High Court, it was clear from the evidence that the police were reluctant to file a FIR in the case.

In addition, the court noted that the lower court had rejected the police’s defence and that the woman’s complaint established a case for a cognizable offence.

A woman from Delhi petitioned the lower court in January 2018 to make a FIR against Hussain. She claimed that the BJP leader had threatened to kill her and raped her.