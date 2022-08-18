Joanne Harris and JK Rowling argue over transgender rights and free speech

JK Rowling, an English novelist best known for the bestselling fantasy book series ‘Harry Potter,’ and Joanne Harris, the author of ‘Chocolat,’ have had disagreements regarding gender identity issues.

Rowling has come under fire from the trans community, activists, and sympathisers in recent years for her purportedly ‘transphobic’ views, while she has refuted the claims and stated that many of the trans movement’s positions violate the rights of biological women.

Rowling’s support of Salman Rushdie, the Booker Prize-winning Indian-born British-American author who was recently stabbed by a lone attacker while attending an event in New York, sparked the recent issue.

But for her trouble, she was threatened with a similar fate by a Twitter user who wrote, ‘Don’t worry, you’re next.’ Rowling flagged the tweet and urged Twitter and law enforcement to take action.

Harris is a strong supporter of transgender rights. ‘I’ve always said loud and clear that I condemn threats of any kind, to anyone,’ she responded on Twitter. ‘That applies to both individuals whose opinions I disagree with and those whose opinions I agree with. Everyone has the right to free expression, so when someone abuses it, we’re all in danger.’

She added that her views on the gender-critical movement have no bearing on her commitment to free speech.