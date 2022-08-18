Jordan Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah gets engaged to Rajwa Al Saif | See pics

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah got engaged to be married to Ms Rajwa Khaled Bin Musaed Bin Saif Bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, the Royal Hashemite Court confirmed on Wednesday. The solemn ceremony took place in the presence of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah. The engagement took place at the home of Ms Al Saif’s father in Riyadh. It was announced on Twitter with four photos showing the couple together, with Prince Hussein’s parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, pictured alongside members of Ms Al Saif’s family.

Queen Rania said on her social media posts- ‘I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa’. The Royal Hashemite Court congratulated their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on the engagement of Prince Hussein Bin Abdullah, the Crown Prince, and Ms. Rajwa Khalid bint Musaed, and wished them a life full of happiness and contentment.

In July, The Jordanian Royal Court announced the engagement of Princess Iman, daughter of Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis. Jamil is of Greek descent and is in the finance sector in New York. The statement indicated that the engagement ceremony was held on Tuesday, in the presence of the Jordanian monarch and his wife, Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II, Princes Hashem and Salma, in addition to a number of members of the Jameel family.

Princess Iman, born in 1996, is the first daughter of King Abdullah and Queen Rania, and the second in the order of the royal family after Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II. She is a graduate of Georgetown University, USA. Her fiancé, Jameel, was born in the Venezuelan capital Caracas in 1994, and is of Greek descent. He also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and works in the financial services sector in New York.