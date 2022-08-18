‘Kill the queen’ was the goal of UK crossbow intruder!

On Christmas Day 2021, a man detained at Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor Castle wearing a mask and holding a crossbow told security, ‘I am here to kill the queen,’ a British court heard on Wednesday. The Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London was informed that Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, who is facing treason charges in Britain, spent months planning the attack and attempting to gain access to the royal family.

According to the prosecution, Chail, a man from Southampton in southern England, shot a video before entering the grounds of the castle to the west of London, where the 96-year-old king primarily resides. She was present when the invasion occurred. ‘ I apologise for what I have done and will do. I plan to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family’, he said in the video, which showed him holding a crossbow and wearing a mask.

‘This is retaliation for those who died in the 1919 massacre,’ Chail explained, referring to an incident in which British troops killed nearly 400 Sikhs in their holy city of Amritsar in northwestern India. ‘It’s also a form of retaliation for those who have been killed, humiliated, and discriminated against because of their race,’ he said.

‘SUPERSONIC X-BOW’

Chail, who appeared in court via videolink on Wednesday, spoke only briefly to confirm his name, date of birth, and place of residence, which he identified as the high-security psychiatric institution Broadmoor. He did not enter a plea. On the day of the intrusion, the queen, Prince Charles, and other members of her immediate family were present at the castle.

The prosecution claims that Chail entered the property at 8:10 a.m. and was seen by a security guard in a location where the intruder would have access to the castle’s private apartments. The confiscated crossbow, according to the prosecution, was a ‘Supersonic X-bow’ whose launched bolt could cause serious or fatal injury.

During searches of Chail’s home, a gas mask, rope, and electrical equipment were discovered, and it was discovered that he had previously applied to the Ministry of Defense and the Grenadier Guards in an attempt to contact the royal family. Chail is accused of making death threats, possessing a dangerous weapon, and violating Section 2 of the 1842 Treason Act, which outlines the penalties for possessing a weapon with the intent to ‘hurt or frighten Her Majesty’. The case will be heard at the Old Bailey in London on an unspecified date in the future.