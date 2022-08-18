Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Recipes you can make easily

India commemorates Krishna Janmashtami in a number of ways to remember the birth of Lord Krishna. While some people view this event as nothing less than a fiesta, others view it as primarily a time for religious activities. From vrat to the Dahi handi competition, this event is a mix of all emotions.

In reality, religious rites, practices, and beliefs at the heart of most festivals celebrated in India call for both fasting and feasting. We have decided to provide a few easy and creative dishes to heighten the celebratory atmosphere on this unique occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

Sabudana Khichdi

On Hindu fasting days like Navratri, Ekadashi and Mahashivratri, people frequently eat sabudana ki khichdi, a tasty meal prepared with potatoes, peanuts, and tapioca pearls (sago). Additionally, the dish is devoid of gluten.

Kuttu ka atta with dahi vada

Kuttu ka atta is one of the few components you can add to your meal because there are so few things you can eat when you are fasting due to the numerous limitations. The versatility of this flour allows it to be used to make a wide range of delicacies, from desserts to dishes for the main course like kuttu ki puri and kuttu ka pakora. Try the kuttu ke Atte ka Dahi vada to liven things up. You just need to make the pakoras and put the curd in a serving dish with a blend of mild spices, fresh green chillies, and coriander to make your vrat wale Dahi vada.

Aura wale aloo

Making this delicious snack meal with nutritious ingredients like potatoes, green chillies, coriander, and a range of other spices is now a need if you want to contemplate fasting. It may be had as a snack along with kuttu ke atte ki puri or some mint chutney. We bet that the delectable flavour of this treat will make you want to eat more of it. Cook the aloo in a skillet until it is perfectly cooked and then enjoy this delicacy.