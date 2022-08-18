Mohan Bhagwat says, Men and women are equal in every aspect…change your mindset

Men and women are equal in every aspect, with the exception of biological differences, and possess the same potential and abilities, according to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who was speaking at a gathering in Nagpur.

Speaking on Wednesday night at a book release event sponsored by the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, the Sangh Parivar’s women’s wing, in Nagpur, Bhagwat claimed that although women are revered as the ‘mother of the universe,’ they are treated as ‘slaves’ at home. He argued that giving women their due in society and strengthening them should start at home.

He said, ‘men don’t need to attempt to uplift women because they are more capable than men, and that’s why they don’t need any guidance. It is beyond the reach of men to guide them. So, let them choose their path.’

‘We kept them confined for so long. Now let them be enlightened and empowered,’ Bhagwat stated, urging with men to shed their narrow-minded view of women. In announcing the release of the book ‘Akhil Bharatiya Mahila Charitra Kosh First Volume – Ancient India,’ the RSS chief claimed that there is no debate in India regarding the superior of men or women. They each resembled a chariot’s two wheels.