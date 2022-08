In connection with the alleged tax evasion, the Income Tax department conducted simultaneous raids at 20 locations in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Wednesday. Vasavi Realty, Vasavi Nirman, Sreemukh Infra Projects, and Indmax Infrastructure are all part of the Vasavi Group.

The IT officials have been investigating possible irregularities in the payment of income tax and looking into any possible illegal transactions.