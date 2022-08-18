Protest over Madhya Pradesh dam breach, 2 AAP leaders arrested

Five people were arrested by the police on Wednesday for protesting the issue of the Karam Dam breach in the Dhar district and alleging corruption in the project’s execution, an official said. Two of those detained were members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Madhya Pradesh.

According to him, they were detained and accused with violating a public servant’s order in breach of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 188. State AAP spokespersons Hemant Joshi and Sanjeev Vaidya are among those arrested, the official said.

Without requesting permission from the authorities, the five were agitating on Indore’s Regal Square. The breach was allegedly caused by corruption during the construction of the $300 million Karam Dam, according to the protesters. They requested severe punishment for everyone involved in dam-related irregularities.