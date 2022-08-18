Rohingyas’ residential flats in India: What is the controversy?

On Wednesday, a controversy erupted over the proposed allocation of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats to Rohingya refugees, prompting outrage on social media and a clarification from the Union Home Ministry. While many people welcomed this announcement, it sparked widespread outrage on social media. This announcement not only outraged but also perplexed people. Let’s look at how this controversy arose and how the government responded.

What sparked the debate?

Earlier in the day, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, tweeted that Rohingya refugees would be relocated to EWS (Economically Weaker Section) flats in Delhi’s Bakkarwala neighborhood, where they would be provided with basic amenities. Taking aim at political opponents, he stated that those who have made a career out of spreading myths about India’s refugee policy and linking it to the CAA will be let down.

India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/E5ShkHOxqE — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 17, 2022

Political party responses

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also jumped into the fray, objecting to the proposed settlement of Rohingya migrants and accusing the government of ‘lopsided policy’. It also accused the government of turning a blind eye to the plight of persecuted Hindu refugees from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Over 1,000 Rohingya refugees, according to reports, are living in tents throughout the national capital. Their deportation and settlement has been a source of contention for the BJP and its critics. During elections, the saffron party accuses Congress governments of infiltration, while the latter denies it and accuses the BJP of contaminating the atmosphere by pandering to a specific voter base.

Clarification from the Indian government

In a tweet, the Indian Home Ministry clarified that there was no proposal to provide Rohingya illegal migrants with government housing. It also stated that illegal migrants will be deported and held in deportation facilities until this occurs. ‘The Delhi government has not declared the current location to be a detention centre. They’ve been told to do the same thing right away’, the Home Ministry tweeted