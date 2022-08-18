Sania Mirza’s sister Anam blessed with a baby girl; shares post

Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza and her spouse Mohammed Asaduddin welcomed their first child. Anam revealed the happy news to her followers through social media.

She took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, shared images from her pregnancy photoshoot and added, ‘Yesterday, we were blessed with our babygirl, ‘Dua’. She`s doing well and so am I. Please keep Our Dua in your duas’.

As soon as the post was shared, fans and followers along with celebrities flocked down to the comment section and wished the couple for their baby. Singer Neeti Mohan wrote, ‘Dua is a beautiful name. We can`t wait to hug you new mommy. Hope you n Dua and are doing well’.

For the unversed, Mohammed Asaduddin is a cricketer. He is the son of Mohammad Azharuddin, a politician and former player of the Indian cricket team. Anam and Asad got married in Hyderabad in a lavish ceremony in 2019.