Sheetal Angural, AAP MLA from Punjab, claims Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang threatened him

Sheetal Angural, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jalandhar West, claims that he received threat calls from a man posing as a Lawrence Bishnoi associate. The complaint of Sheetal Angural has been reported to the Jalandhar police.

In his accusation, Sheetal Angural informed the police that members of his family had also received severe threats. The MLA’s protection has been beefed significantly.

He has also charged his political rivals of being involved in this plan. DCP Jaskaran Singh Teja is looking into the case in the meantime.