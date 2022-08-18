Sikkim speaker LB Das tenders resignation

Gangtok: Sikkim assembly speaker LB Das has resigned, official sources informed on Thursday. Das, the MLA of West Pendam, submitted his resignation on August 16, they said. He was the first speaker of Sikkim from the scheduled caste community.

The reason for his resignation was not immediately known but PTI reported quoting sources in his party Sikkim Krantakari Morcha (SKM) that he is likely to be made a minister in the Prem Singh Tamang government. A cabinet reshuffle is on the cards during which Das is likely to be inducted, they said.

According to statement from Raj Bhavan, the election for the new speaker will be held on August 22. As the 6th Session -part 2 of Tenth State Legislative Assembly is scheduled for August 22, the next Speaker is expected to be sworn in soon. As per reports, current UDHD Minister Arun Kumar Upreti is expected to be the next speaker of the Legislative Assembly. Unofficial reports claim that Upreti has also tendered his resignation as a cabinet minister.