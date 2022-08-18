Sona Comstar partners with Israel-based Drive TLV

Sona Comstar wants to improve access to innovative start-ups and innovation firms in Israel. The tier 1 supplier, who last year entered into a relationship with Israel’s IRP Nexus to produce magnet-less motors among other things, is now seeking to improve access to the ecosystem of high-tech mobility start-ups.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings has joined forces with Israel’s Drive TLV (Drive), a smart mobility innovation cluster. Drive TLC works in tandem with a small number of partners in the mobility sector. According to the business, it has a sizable network and experience in the mobility industry, a thorough understanding of each partner’s assets, and the capacity to support the collaboration with targeted investments. Based on actual demands, it may effectively pair up its partners with prospective start-ups. Drive TLC asserts that since 2017, it has assisted more than 50 mobility-focused start-ups in raising more than $2 billion (about Rs 15,780 crore) for the creation and marketing of new technology.

Sona Comstar is the first company in India to collaborate with Drive as an innovation hub, and as a result, it will now have access to FastLane, its start-up commercialization programme. Additionally, it will have access to Power, Drive’s brand-new testing, evaluation, and development facility.

Denso, Volvo, Goodyear, Honda, Cox Automotive, ALD, Hertz, Novelis, ituran, Mayer, and AIFI Group are just a few of the well-known companies who have cooperated with Drive TLV.

Kiran M Deshmukh, Group CTO, Sona Comstar said, ‘Israel is one of the global hubs for smart mobility innovation. Drive TLV’s accelerator prototyping lab, and shared workspace encourage innovation, networking and collaboration with mobility-focussed technology start-ups. Our partnership with Drive will help us speed up our innovation processes as we look to expand our collaboration with the Israeli hi-tech ecosystem in the mobility space’.