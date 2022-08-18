Ten districts in Odisha affected by flood, government preparing for next round of rain

According to Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena, five lakh people in ten districts of Odisha have been affected by the flood situation in the state. The senior official said that, up to 4.67 lakh people in 1,757 villages across the state have been effected by the heavy rains.

In the state’s Khorda district, several residents of the flood-affected village of Andhuti were saved. Odisha has seen further floods as a result of the state’s severe rainfall. In view of this, P K Jena said that the administration is preparing for the next set of severe rain that is expected to start on Thursday.

According to the Special Relief Commissioner, 4.67 lakh people have been affected, with over 2.5 lakh people still marooned in 425 villages. Up until Wednesday, more than 60,000 people had been relocated to safer areas, the official stated.

The administration is vigilant, he continued, and more people are being evacuated. In the districts of Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Boudh, Cuttack, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Puri, flood water has reached villages and agricultural areas and is pouring over a number of bridges.