The Toronto International Film Festival will host the international premiere of Kapil Sharma’s ‘Zwigato’ movie.

The international premiere of the film ‘Zwigato,’ starring comedian Kapil Sharma, is scheduled for the 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The movie, which was written and directed by Nandita Das, stars Kapil as a novice food delivery rider who is discovering the gig economy.

Shahana Goswani also appears in the movie as Kapil’s wife, a homemaker who begins working for the first time in order to support her husband’s income.

The movie, which is set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, depicts what an ‘average’ family goes through in the post-pandemic world. Excited about the TIFF premiere, Nandita said,’Zwigato is finally ready! A story about new urban India that is not just about the gig economy, but also about everything that we normalise around us. I found the perfect producing partner in Sameer Nair to tell this simple yet complex slice-of-life film. I am thrilled that it will premiere soon at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).’

`Zwigato` is presented by Applause Entertainment.The CEO of Applause Entertainment, Sameer Nair, also discussed the movie’s TIFF premiere.He stated: ‘The lives of the frequently invisible people who are the backbone of this country’s economy are depicted in Zwigato.’

‘Despite the fact that the movie is set in urban India, we think its themes have universal appeal and will be understood by a wide audience. Working with Nandita has been a pleasure, and Zwigato will be having its international premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival.’ he added.