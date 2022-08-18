Venkaiah Naidu heaps praises on Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Sita Ramam’; Actors react..

New Delhi: Former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu heaped praises on south actors Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur’s film ‘Sita Ramam’ on Wednesday, and called it a must-watch for everyone.

Taking to Twitter, Naidu wrote in Telugu, ‘Watched the movie ‘Sitaram’. With the coordination of the actors and the technical departments, a beautiful scene has unfolded. Unlike a simple love story, with a heroic soldier background added to it, this film unleashes a range of emotions and is a must-watch for everyone’.

In another tweet, he wrote, ‘Seetharam gave me the feeling of watching a good movie after a long time. Congratulations to the film team including Director Mr. Hanu Raghavapudi, Producer Mr. Ashwinidat and Swapna Movie Makers for discovering the beauty of nature that is soothing to the eyes without the sounds of war’.

In reply to Naidu’s tweet, Dulquer wrote, ‘Heartfelt gratitude sir !!!’

Heartfelt gratitude sir !!! ???????????? — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) August 17, 2022

Mrunal wrote, ‘Thank so much Sir’, followed by joined-hand emoticons. Director of ‘Sita Ramam,’ replied, ‘Thank you very much sir’.

Thank you very much sir ?? https://t.co/oZoubkkCuc — Hanu Raghavapudi (@hanurpudi) August 17, 2022

Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles and was released on August 5, 2022. Set in the 1960s, this film traces the journey of Lieutenant Ram, played by Dulquer, who sets on a journey of finding Sita Mahalakshmi, played by Mrunal, in order to propose his love for her. This love grows when he starts receiving love letters from Sita.