According to research, a killer whale could be consumed by a now-extinct megalodon shark in just five bites.

According to recent study, the extinct Otodus megalodon shark could consume enormous sharks like orcas (or killer whales) in just five bites.

According to the study, which was released on Wednesday (August 17), experts used technology to reconstruct the entire body of the extinct species, which enabled them to comprehend and analyse estimates of biological features from the resulting geometry.

Researchers built a 3D model of the megalodon using fossil data to conduct the investigation. They then looked for evidence of the megalodon’s life and further investigated the results.

Megalodon is one of the biggest predatory fish of all time and the meaning of megalodon is ‘big tooth’. It is an extinct species of mackerel shark that lived approximately 23 to 3.6 million years ago.

Formerly believed to belong to the Lamnidae family, Megalodon is a close relative of the great white shark.

The study’s analysis of the data showed that the megalodon was around two to three times the size of the modern great white shark, measuring about 16 metres from nose to tail, larger than a school bus.

The study also showed that the megalodon could eat other large animals because of its gaping jaw. Additionally, according to the experts, after filling its enormous stomach, it might prowl the oceans for months at a time.