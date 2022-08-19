DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKarnatakaLatest NewsIndiaNEWSVideo

Adorable video of girl joining folk dancers on Uduppi street goes viral | Watch

Aug 19, 2022, 12:07 pm IST

 

Udupi: A video of a cute little girl’s impromptu dance moves on the streets of Karnataka’s Udupi is winning the hearts of people on social media.

In the 23-second video, a little girl could be seen walking towards a traditional dancer with a woman, honouring his performance by garlanding him. The dancer then urges the girl to join him and she immediately copies his dance moves. This act of hers has received a lot of applause from the audience present at the event. Visit Udupi, a page on Twitter, shared the video captioning it as, ‘OMG! this is super cute’.

 

Soon after the video was shared, it got viral and netizens swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and cute messages for the little girl. This adorable video has gathered over 5.6 lakh views and about 31,000 likes on social media in a week after being posted. It was also shared by netizens to other social media platforms.

 

