Bike rams into tetrapod seawall; 3 fishermen killed in Kollam

Kollam: Three fishermen were killed in a bike accident in Thanni in Kollam. The deceased were identified as Paravur natives Al Ameen, Mahin and Sudheer. The accident took place early morning near Thanni beach.

The bike in which the men were travelling rammed into the tetrapod seawall installed on the shore to prevent sea erosion. The people who passed by this area during their morning walk spotted the injured men and rushed them to hospital.

As per reports, the trio met with the accident while returning after fishing at night. The bodies were shifted to the district hospital. The police have also started a probe into the death.