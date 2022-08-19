Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar in the forex market. The strengthening of the US dollar in the international market weighed upon the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 79.75 against the US dollar, then fell to 79.76. The domestic currency ended at 79.84, registering a decline of 20 paise over the last close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee depreciated 19 paise to close at 79.64 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.13% to 107.62. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the Indian capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,706.00 crore.