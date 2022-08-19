Four ISIS members charged by NIA for murder attempt against police officers in Chennai

Four ISIS members have been charged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for attempting to murder police officers in Chennai in February during a routine vehicle check. Sadiq Basha, R Ashiqu, Mohd Irfan, and Rahamathutlla were the four accused.

According to the NIA, the accused were active ISIS members who also kept contact with Al Qaeda and the National Tauhid Jamat of Sri Lanka. The Khilafat Party of India, Khilafat Front of India, and Intellectual Students of India were the radical groups they had established in India, according to the agency.

They had already begun a major hiring push in Chennai, Kerala, and Trivandrum. Meanwhile, as part of its investigation into the finding of IEDs, arms, and ammunition at the Batrara toll plaza in Madhuban, in the Haryana district of Karnal, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday.

The raids were carried in Taran Taran and SAS Nagar. The agents found electronic devices and empty cartridges during the raid.