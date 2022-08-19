In 2023, the first commercial space greenhouse will launch with the mission ‘Growing entire crops in space.’

Redwire Corporation announced on Tuesday that it would launch the first commercial space greenhouse in the spring of next year to further crop production studies away from Earth and enhance exploration missions.

Redwire’s greenhouse project manager, Dave Reed, claims that the initiative will aid in providing important insights for NASA’s Artemis missions and beyond.

Future space research missions will depend on being able to grow whole harvests in space since plants can produce food, oxygen, and reuse water, he continued.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Artemis mission will serve as a springboard for future human exploration of Mars by sending astronauts to the moon and creating a permanent lunar colony.

Commercial agricultural technology business Dewey Scientific will be the company’s first client, emphasising that the initiative will improve humanity’s capacity to cultivate crops in space.

Redwire Greenhouse will employ previously flight-qualified Redwire plant growth technologies, including Passive Orbital Nutrient Delivery System (PONDS) devices aboard the International Space Station, after overseeing plant investigations in the NASA-owned Advanced Plant Habitat since 2018.