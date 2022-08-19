Indian Railways adds additional coaches to these trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Northern Western Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to add extra coaches to the trains operating from Udaipur City to Khajuraho and Bikaner to Dadar. The decision was taken due to heavy rush of passengers.

Train No. 19666/19665, Udaipur City-Khajuraho-Udaipur City Train Service will get an additional second sleeper class coach from Udaipur City from August 18 to August 21 and from Khajuraho from August 20 to August 23.

Train number 14707/14708, Bikaner to Dadar will also get an additional second sleeper class coach from August 19 to August 21 from Bikaner and from August 20 to August 22 at Dadar.