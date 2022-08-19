Know the benefits of an early dinner

There are several health benefits for having dinner early. Health experts say dinner before 7 pm is the healthiest.

1. Weight Loss: Experts claim, that restricting your meal intake in the window of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. can reduce the overall calorie intake drastically. This could be because you are most likely to consume fewer calories as the time you have spent eating has come down.

2. Good Sleep: Overeating or eating just before bedtime increases the risk of heartburn and indigestion and makes it difficult to sleep. This prevents our body from reaching a state of rest. On the other hand, if you eat food early, not only will it be well digested, you will sleep well and wake up energetic in the morning.

Diaabetes : People with diabetes, thyroid, PCOS, and heart disease should make it a habit to eat a light and early dinner. Not only is it better to eat less dinner but also to eat earlier. Studies show that it helps to prevent high blood pressure.