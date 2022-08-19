Manish Sisodia’s home raided by CBI over excise policy, searches continue in 20 places

Manish Sisodia’s residence was raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation in relation to the issue over the excise policy. Additionally, searches are being done at 20 other places within the National Capital Region.

Manish Sisodia has since tweeted to deny all accusations and to promise his cooperation in the probe. Delhi will return to the previous excise system on September 1 for a period of six months. Following a major uproar over its new liquor law, the AAP government in the nation’s capital opted to restore the previous excise policy, which prohibited private companies from operating in the market.

On August 31, nine months after it was put into place, the excise policy that now controls how the city’s private liquor vends are managed comes to an end. Only Delhi government entities will be permitted to operate retail liquor stores as of September 1.

The new policy had completely altered how liquor was sold in the nation’s capital, with the government leaving the retail market and turning everything over to private companies. Furthermore, it introduced one-for-one deals, refunds, and discounts on alcoholic drinks.