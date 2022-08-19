Oppo launches new smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Oppo launched Oppo Reno 8 in Indonesia. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at IDR 49,99,000 (roughly Rs. 26,800). It is offered in two colours — Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black . Details regarding the global availability and pricing of the new Oppo Reno 8 are yet to be revealed.

The dual SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 8 runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and is powered by octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU. The handset sports a 6.43-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400) display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The handset equips a triple rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel IMX709 sensor at the front with f/2.4 lens. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS/A-GPS, Glonass, OTG and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, gravity sensor, in-display fingerprint sensor geomagnetic sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, face unlock feature and pedometer. It packs a 4,500mAh battery.