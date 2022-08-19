Over 500 standing stones were found in a massive megalithic complex in Spain.

Archaeologists said on Thursday that a massive megalithic complex with more than 500 standing stones has been found in southern Spain and may be one of the largest in all of Europe. The stones were found on a Huelva parcel of land that was going to be an avocado orchard. Before approving the permit, the regional authorities asked to conduct a survey due to the land’s archaeological importance, which resulted in the discovery.

According to José Antonio Linares, a scholar at Huelva University and one of the project’s three leaders, ‘This is the biggest and most diverse collection of standing stones clustered together in the Iberian peninsula.’ The stones range in height from one to three metres.

At the location, a wide variety of megaliths, including standing stones, dolmens, mounds, stone boxes resembling coffins called cists, and enclosures, were discovered. The oldest standing stones at the La Torre-La Janera site were most likely built in the latter half of the sixth or fifth millennia BC, according to Linares.

Approximately 3,000 standing stones can be seen in Carnac, one of the most well-known megalithic sites in the world, which is located in northwest France. One of the most amazing aspects, according to Primitiva Bueno, co-director of the project and a prehistory professor at Alcala University near Madrid, was finding such a variety of megalithic features clustered together in one place and how well preserved they were.