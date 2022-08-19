Private sector bank hikes interest rates for these fixed deposits: Details inside

Mumbai: Leading private sector bank in the country, ICICI Bank hiked the interest rate on fixed deposits under Rs 2 crore with maturities ranging from one year to ten years. The new fixed deposit interest rates go into effect on August 19, 2022.

ICICI Bank will give a rate of 2.75% on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days. Fixed deposits maturing in 30 days to 90 days will get 3.25% interest. The interest rate on fixed deposits with maturities between 91 and 184 days will remain at 3.75%, and the interest rate on term deposits with maturities between 185 and less than a year will remain at 4.65%. The interest rate on fixed deposits with maturities between one and two years will be 5.50%.

Interest rates for fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 2 years, 1 day to 3 years is now 5.60%. Fixed deposit interest rates for deposits maturing in 5 years, 1 day to 10 years is 5.90.