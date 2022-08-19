Scientists hypothesise that a surge in ocean phytoplankton could aid in the fight against climate change.

Long-term changes in temperatures and weather patterns demonstrate how quickly climate change is progressing. Some of the obvious signs of climate change include an ongoing increase in temperatures, disruption of the natural order, changes in the amount and frequency of precipitation, and warmer oceans.

Global calls have been made to address the problem, which is getting worse by the second.

According to some climate experts, increasing the amount of phytoplankton in the ocean can aid in removing more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Marine phytoplankton are tiny forms of algae. These one-celled photosynthetic creatures are submerged in water and live suspended. In a healthy ecosystem, they provide as a source of food for a variety of marine animals. Just like plants, they consume carbon dioxide, make carbohydrates using light energy, and release oxygen back into the atmosphere.

The oceanographer at Moss Landing Marine Laboratories, John Martin, claimed in 1988 that he could somehow trigger an ice age if given half a tanker of iron.

The iron-based community of plankton is well-known to be an important source of energy. The phytoplankton bloom is aided.

Iron may significantly boost phytoplankton production with even tiny additions, which will eventually lower atmospheric carbon dioxide levels.