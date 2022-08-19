Study: Cycling and living like the Dutch can help the globe avoid over 700 million tonnes of CO2 pollution.

According to recent research, if everyone lived like the Dutch and cycled every day, it would help prevent the emission of more than 700 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

Currently, the transportation industry is primarily responsible for a quarter of all fuel-related greenhouse gas emissions, which warm the globe. The study was released in the Communications Earth and Environment journal.

Half of the emissions are currently produced by passengers in cars, and by the middle of the century, that percentage is predicted to quadruple. To reduce the carbon footprint of transportation, corporations and governments have moved to electric vehicles, which will account for almost 6.75 million sales by 2021.

There are sales figures for cars. However, it is anticipated that it will be difficult to predict a cycle’s production and ownership costs. A multinational team created the first dataset on bicycle ownership using statistical modelling. Between 1962 and 2015, the number of bicycles produced expanded more quickly than the number of cars, with more than two-thirds of the 123 million bikes produced in 2015 coming from China.

The survey showed that while automobile ownership was also very common in upper-income and upper-middle-income countries, bicycle ownership was more prevalent there. However, just 5% of the 60 countries examined used bicycles as a primary form of transportation.