10-day special session to commence on August 22; Kerala Assembly to enact 11 expired ordinances

Thiruvananthapuram: A 10-day-long session of the Kerala Assembly will begin on August 22 with a special one-day conference to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence. Announcing the new session, Speaker M B Rajesh said the first day would be dedicated only to the special conference and there would be no other business on the day.

‘The meeting time on that day is reserved for a special meeting commemorating the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence. There will be no other business on that day’, he told reporters on Saturday. The session, which would culminate on September 2, was convened to overcome the situation which has arisen as 11 existing ordinances expired and could not be re-promulgated, he said. ‘The session is convened urgently to enact the new legislation to replace the expired ordinances’, he said.

The Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022, the Kerala Maritime Board (Amendment) Ordinance 2022, the Kerala Public Health Ordinance and so on were among the ordinances, the Speaker added. The expiry of the 11 ordinances was because the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, at loggerheads with the Left government in the State on various issues, had refused to sign the ordinances, saying that a ruling through such means ‘is not desirable in a democracy’. Governor Khan had made it clear that he would not approve the re-promulgation of the ordinances without going through them.