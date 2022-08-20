22 died in landslides, flash floods in Himachal Pradesh

According to officials, 22 people, including eight family members, have died and six more are feared dead as a result of landslides and flash floods that have been brought on by heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh since Friday. Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, director of the state’s disaster management department, reported on Saturday that ten persons had been hurt.

He added that 36 weather-related incidents have been reported from the state so far, with the most damage reported from the Mandi, Kangra, and Chamba districts. Up to 743 routes, including the national highways connecting Manali and Chandigarh at Mandi and Shimla and Chandigarh at Shoghi, have been closed to vehicular traffic, he continued.

According to Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary, flash floods and landslides brought on by heavy rainfall alone claimed the lives of 13 persons in Mandi and left six others missing. He stated that the missing are likely dead.

After a four-hour search effort, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police at Kashan village in Gohar development block were able to recover the bodies of eight family members from the debris of their home. Landslide caused the house to fall.