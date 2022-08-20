‘Bhagat Singh’ is new name of Chandigarh airport

Shaheed Bhagat Singh will be honoured by having the Chandigarh International Airport named after him, the governments of Punjab and Haryana decided on Saturday. The choice was made at a meeting between the chief ministers of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, and Haryana, Dushyant Chautala.

Bhagwant Mann posted in Hindi on Twitter ‘Punjab and Haryana agreed to name Chandigarh’s International Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji. Had a meeting with Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on this issue today.’ The airport will be known as Shaheed Bhagat Singh Airport after the change.